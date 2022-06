It was a special and priceless moment for me: Girl who gifted PM his mother's sketch

26-yr-old artist Anu Yadav presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a pencil sketch portrait of his mother in Shimla, earlier on May 31. “It was a special and priceless moment for me. He appreciated my effort. Such a gesture from the Prime Minister gives me motivation, said Anu Yadav. During a roadshow in Shimla, Prime Minister stopped his car to accept the sketch made by her.