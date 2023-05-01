Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

It’s unfortunate that PM plays victim card every time says Priyank Kharge

Speaking on Cry PM, Pay PM Campaign, Priyank Kharge on May 01 said that it is unfortunate that Prime Minister plays the victim card every time. “It is unfortunate that PM comes out in public and tells that people are criticizing him. You are Prime Minister and quite naturally, everybody will not agree with your views. There will be criticism but that doesn’t mean that he (PM) goes to public crying. He has the list that how many times the opposition criticizes you but how come he doesn’t have the list that how many people are unemployed? It’s unfortunate that PM plays the victim card every time and he’s doing it for decades now.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
Taj- Divided by Blood: Bobby Deol, Shalin Bhanot, Huma Qureshi, others attend Naseeruddin Shah-starrer screening
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.