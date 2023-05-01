It’s unfortunate that PM plays victim card every time says Priyank Kharge

Speaking on Cry PM, Pay PM Campaign, Priyank Kharge on May 01 said that it is unfortunate that Prime Minister plays the victim card every time. “It is unfortunate that PM comes out in public and tells that people are criticizing him. You are Prime Minister and quite naturally, everybody will not agree with your views. There will be criticism but that doesn’t mean that he (PM) goes to public crying. He has the list that how many times the opposition criticizes you but how come he doesn’t have the list that how many people are unemployed? It’s unfortunate that PM plays the victim card every time and he’s doing it for decades now.