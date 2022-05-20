It’s time for BJP to set target for next 25 years: PM Modi

While virtually addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers meeting in Jaipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 in Delhi, said that India is setting the aim for the next 25 years. “We are setting the aim for the next 25 years, it's the time for the BJP to set the targets for the next 25 years along with consistently working for the people of India to fulfil their aspirations along with wading through all the challenges,” the PM said.