Its not right for PM to cover up his mistakes by taunting others Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on February 08 condemned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in the Parliament and said that it’s not right for the Prime Minister to cover up his mistakes by taunting others. “People were in trouble. They had no shelter, food, water or clothes. Where would they have gone? Was helping them a mistake? As a Prime Minister, it's not right to cover up your mistakes by taunting others,” said Mallikarjun Kharge. The leader further alleged that the government doesn’t have exact COVID-19 death figures. “PM is making such speech to hide his faults. He must raise above all this for the sake of humanity,” he added.