“It’s not on record” Mahua Moitra on row over “unparliamentary language”

All India Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra reacted to the row caused due to her “unparliamentary language” in the Lok Sabha on February 07. “What kind of language am I supposed to use? I am surprised BJP is teaching etiquettes. Whatever I said was not on the record. I have called an apple an apple, not an orange,” she said.