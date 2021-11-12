It’s matter of shame intolerance to denigrate a religion RK Singh on Khurshid’s statement

Union Power Minister RK Singh on November 12 slammed Congress leader Salman Khurshid over his recent statement where he compared ‘Hindutva’ with ‘Jihadi’ organisations. Minister Singh said, “Isn't he the man who bad-mouthed India in Pakistan's military academy? Isn't he the man who embezzled funds for the handicapped? It's a matter of shame and intolerance to denigrate a whole religion. What's Congress doing?”