It’s India’s responsibility to convey concerns of Global South: PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing at 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit, said that it is the responsibility of India to convey concerns of Global South. He said, “India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well.”

