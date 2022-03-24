It’s important to see dangers of brutal war triggered by Putin in Ukraine: German Ambassador to India

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on March 24, reacted to India’s abstaining of UNSC vote on Russian resolution and said that it is important to see the dangers of a brutal war triggered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. “India and every country has their own friendships, history, so they decide accordingly. But in general, it's important to see the dangers of a brutal war triggered by Putin in Ukraine,” said German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.