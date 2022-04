It's illegal, non-justifiable: V Muraleedharan on K-Rail Silver Line Project

Union Minister for States V Muraleedharan on April 12 visited the areas which are likely to be affected by the passing of K-Rail Silver Line Project in Chirayinkeezhu. He further called the project illegal and non-justifiable. “The state government doesn't have the right to trespass on anyone's property. They should've given proper notice. It's illegal and non-justifiable,” the MoS MEA said.