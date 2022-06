It’s great to have first Olympiad in India: President of International Chess Federation

Arkady Dovorkovich, President of International Chess Federation on June 03 expressed his gratitude to All India Chess Federation and Tamil Nadu for hosting 44th Chess Olympaid in the country. He said, “We're thankful to All India Chess Federation & Tamil Nadu for hosting 44th Chess Olympiad in India. For us, it's a great honor to have Olympiad here in the motherland of chess for the first time in history.”