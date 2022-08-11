It’s ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of 2017-2020 mandate: Manoj Jha on Bihar’s political situation

Reacting to the current political turmoil which unfolded in Bihar, RJD leader Manoj Jha termed the turn of events as the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of 2017-2020 mandate. Speaking to ANI, Manoj Jha said, “It is not only a government that will take oath. It's ‘Ghar Wapasi’ of 2017-2020 mandate. It's very important, especially in an era where BJP has decided to mangle democratic values - that they would only remain in power. Bihar gave a message. It's an oath of people of Bihar.”