It’s conspiracy of BJP, says Mallikarjun Kharge on uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Speaking on the uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on March 16 said that this is the conspiracy of BJP parties to not let Parliament function and ignore the demand of JPC probe in Adani matter. “It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment and inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising,” said LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Rahul Gandhi's London speech.

