It’s an attack on Hindu festival: ABVP JNU Secretary on scuffle over non-vegetarian food

While speaking about the scuffle that broke out between two groups in JNU over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, Umesh Chandra Ajmera, ABVP JNU Secretary on April 11 in Delhi, alleged that it was an attack on the Hindu festival, and said that such attacks keep on happening in JNU.“This was an attack on Hindu festival, such attacks on Hindu festivals keep happening in JNU. Besides Ram Navami, Iftar celebrations were also underway but Leftists can't tolerate such peaceful celebrations,” the secretary said.