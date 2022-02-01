It’s a deflationary Budget there will be tremendous job creation says Jayant Sinha

Reacting on the Union Budget 2022, former Minister of State, Finance Jayant Sinha on February 01 said, “It's a pro-growth Budget that emphasises capital expenditure, the virtuous investment cycle that'll power GDP growth forward.” Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “It is a deflationary Budget. It will keep inflation under control. As a result of that, there will be tremendous job creation.”