It is right time to develop international aviation hub in India, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia talked to the media on August 23 in New Delhi. He asserted that India should have an international aviation hub in future.He said, “India has around 400 million potential domestic and international travellers. It is right time for us to develop an international aviation hub in India.”