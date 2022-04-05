It is not in India's interest to increase Russian energy's Import says, White House Secretary, Psaki

As Washington continues to mount pressure on countries around the world to shun cheaper Russian oil, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on April 04 (IST) said that the United States believes that it is not in India's interest to increase Russian energy imports and other commodities. Speaking on Daleep Singh's recent visit to India, Psaki said Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) conveyed a message that it is not in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities. The White House Press Secretary also noted that India's imports of Russian energy represent only 1 per cent to 2 per cent of their total energy import. "What Daleep did make clear to his counterparts during this visit, was that we don't believe it's in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy and other commodities. India’s import of Russian energy represents only 1 to 2 percent of their total energy imports,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki added.