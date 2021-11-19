It is farmers’ victory Mallikarjun Kharge as PM Modi repeals farm laws

It’s a farmer’s victory, said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. “It's farmers' victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days, over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty... But who will take responsibility for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in the Parliament,” he added.