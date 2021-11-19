{"id":"2920352","source":"DNA","title":"It is defeat of ego, victory of farmers, democracy: Akhilesh Yadav","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in a Press Conference on November 19 after the repealment of three farm laws asked people who have apologised should resign from politics. “Farmers' efforts have paid off. It's the defeat of ego and victory of farmers, democracy. People will not forgive them (Centre) in the upcoming polls. This false apology won't work. People who have apologised should also resign from politics forever,” said Akhilesh Yadav.\r

Nov 19, 2021