It is a very big loss for all of us: Ashoke Pandit on Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise

Bollywood Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on March 09 mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Satish Kaushik and called him a ‘beloved friend’. He said that it is a very big loss for them. He said, “I worked with Satish Kaushik and hence we had developed very close relations. It is a big loss for all of us and family, and we are unable to believe that he is not with us today. The news itself is a big shock.”Actor Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering from a heart attack at the age of 66.