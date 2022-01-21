It is a right decision to merge Amar Jawan Jyoti with National War Memorial Defence Veteran

Former Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Satish Dua (Retd) on January 21 said that there should be no controversy on the merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial. “The merger of Amar Jawan Jyoti with the National War Memorial is the right decision to make. There should be no controversy. National War Memorial has a national character,” said Lt Gen Satish Dua (Retd). The Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate will be merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in a ceremony on January 21. The moment will mark a transition in the history of the iconic India Gate memorial, where the eternal Amar Jawan Jyoti flame has been lit since 1971.