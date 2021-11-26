{"id":"2921308","source":"DNA","title":"It has become fashion for some elements to oppose lawful govt decision: Kiren Rijiju","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched an online course on the Constitution of India. While addressing the audience, he said, “As Opposition even we would debate, but after a law was made, we would be quiet. Now it's become a fashion for some elements to oppose lawful government decision. Opposing in debate is fine but when a law is made, how can you say it's not implementable.”","summary":"Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched an online course on the Constitution of India. While addressing the audience, he said, “As Opposition even we would debate, but after a law was made, we would be quiet. Now it's become a fashion for some elements to oppose lawful government decision. Opposing in debate is fine but when a law is made, how can you say it's not implementable.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-it-has-become-fashion-for-some-elements-to-oppose-lawful-govt-decision-kiren-rijiju-2921308","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007110-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_11.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637916002","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 02:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921308"}