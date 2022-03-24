Issue of barring Muslim vendors near temple in Karnataka to be resolved soon: Minority Commission

Karnataka State Minorities Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem on March 23 said that talks are being held in connection with the Udupi temple's decision to not allow non-Hindus to put up shops in the temple's annual fair. Assuring of resolving the matter soon, Azeem said, “This (Udupi temple decides to allot shops to only Hindus for annual fair) is an emotional decision. I remember that people from different faith have been doing business there. Talks underway, issue will be solved soon.”