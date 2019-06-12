ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 Mission on June 15

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today announced the launch date of India's second mission to the moon. Chandrayaan-2 Mission is scheduled to be launched on July 15 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. While addressing a press conference ISRO Chairman Dr. K Sivan said, “ISRO has firmed up that Chandrayaan 2 Mission will be launched on July 15 after early morning at 2 hours 51 minutes.” “The Chandrayaan 2 Mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III,” he added further,Chandrayaan 2 Mission mainly the satellite portion, including the support from foreign agencies as well as for navigation purpose, has cost the country Rs. 603 crore.