ISROs SSLV successfully launches three satellites from the first launch pad at SDSC Sriharikota

The second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), SSLV-D2 is scheduled for February 10, 2023 at 09:18 hours IST from the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. SSLV-D2 is intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into 450 km circular orbit, in its 15 minutes flight.