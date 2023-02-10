ISRO Chief congratulates team on successful launch of SSLV-D2

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on February 10 launched SSLV-D2- from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. This will put three satellites EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit. ISRO Chief S Somanath congratulated the team after the successful launch of SSLV-D2. He said, “Congratulations to all 3 satellite teams for making the satellites as well as placing them in the right orbit. We analysed the problems faced in SSLV-D1, identified corrective actions and implemented them at a very fast pace to ensure the vehicle becomes successful this time.”