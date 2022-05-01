Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon attends event on Women Empowerment in Delhi

Israeli Envoy to India Naor Gilon on April 30 attended the event organised by We Foundation, together with IIT and the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. The event marked one of the series of Women Empowerment projects the Israeli Embassy is doing as part of celebrating 30 years of its diplomatic relations with India. Speaking to ANI, he said, “It’s a beautiful event of women empowerment organised by We foundation, together with IIT and the Embassy. We took a group of 23 women entrepreneurs, graduates of IIT who have their own independent businesses and we brought mentors.” “Most of it due to COVID circumstances was done online but this weekend we brought from Israel, a woman entrepreneur and a leader in our startup ecosystem to be a mentor for three days over the weekend,” he added.