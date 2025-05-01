Israel Wildfire Watch Scary Aerial Footage Of Massive Fire Near Jerusalem Rescue Ops On

Scary wildfire visuals near Jerusalem, Israel seeks global help as blazes rage. Dramatic cockpit footage released by the Israeli Air Force showed a wildfire burning on the outskirts of Jerusalem and a plane dropping fire retardant. The wildfires forced evacuations of three communities and the closure of a major highway. At least 13 people were injured, but no fatalities have been reported so far. The fire broke out on Israel’s Memorial Day, leading to the cancellation of many Independence Day eve events, including the main state ceremony in Jerusalem. PM Netanyahu said Italy and Croatia will send three firefighting planes; Israel has also sought help from Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria. Over 120 fire and rescue units, including military personnel, have been deployed to combat the blaze. Israeli media described the operation as one of the most extensive wildfire responses in recent years.