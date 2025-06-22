Israel Iran War CM Omar Abdullah Big Statement On Iran Israel War; Israel vs Iran; Israel Iran News

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah said, "... I don't understand on what basis Israel attacked Iran. Just a few days back, the US intelligence in charge said that Iran is no closer to getting a nuclear weapon. If America said this a few weeks ago, then why did Israel attack Iran? Some politics are going on, but we hope this stops and a solution can be reached based on dialogue."