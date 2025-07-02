Israel Hamas War Israel Agrees To 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire Conditions Says Trump

Trump: Israel agrees to 60-day Gaza ceasefire conditions, urges Hamas to accept deal. Trump said the deal, brokered by Qatar and Egypt, aims to end the war, urging Hamas to accept it. However, the specifics of Israel’s conditions were not revealed. Hamas has not yet responded publicly to the ceasefire proposal. Trump is set to meet Israeli PM Netanyahu next week and said he would be “very firm” during the talks. Trump believes Netanyahu wants to end the war and hinted a final deal could emerge next week. Notably, last ceasefire deal in March collapsed during its first stage after Israel resumed strikes citing Hamas’s rearmament. The conflict began after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack killed 1,200 people in Israel. Over 56,000 people have died in Gaza since, per Hamas-run health ministry.