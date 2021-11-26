{"id":"2921371","source":"DNA","title":"Israel Envoy to India pays tribute to victims of Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on November 26 paid tribute to victims of Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. “Today, India and Israel are joining in commemorating the terror attack 13 years ago in Mumbai which targeted both Indian, Jews Israeli and international people. We are united in the fight against terrorism,” said Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. ","summary":"Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon on November 26 paid tribute to victims of Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. “Today, India and Israel are joining in commemorating the terror attack 13 years ago in Mumbai which targeted both Indian, Jews Israeli and international people. We are united in the fight against terrorism,” said Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-israel-envoy-to-india-pays-tribute-to-victims-of-mumbai-2611-terror-attacks-2921371","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007177-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/261121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_39.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637930702","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 06:15 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921371"}