{"id":"2917363","source":"DNA","title":"Israel Envoy to India congratulates Indians for one billion COVID-19 vaccinations","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon congratulated Indians for completing one billion COVID-19 vaccinations. He said, “I want to congratulate the Indian people for the great success in one billion COVID-19 vaccinations. In Israel, we did quite a good vaccination campaign.”\r

