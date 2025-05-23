Israel Embassy Shooting Rodriguez Told Eyewitness I Did It For Gaza After Killing Embassy Staffers

‘Did It for Gaza’: embassy shooter faces terror charges in Washington. Elias Rodriguez, 31, shot and killed two Israeli embassy staffers near a Jewish museum in Washington shouting “Free Palestine,” and said “I did it for Palestine, I did it for Gaza, I am unarmed.” The man said he was inspired by a U.S. airman who self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in 2024, calling him a “martyr”. Rodriguez flew in from Chicago with a gun and bought an event ticket hours before the attack. The victims, engaged Israeli embassy staff, were attending a Jewish advocacy event. The FBI labeled the shooting as a hate crime and an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community. Rodriguez faces federal murder and firearm charges, with possible life or death penalty. A judge has ordered him held without bail; the next court hearing is set for June 18. Israeli missions across the U.S. have increased security and lowered flags in mourning.