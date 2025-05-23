Israel Embassy Shooting Netanyahu Slams Macron And Starmer Says Criticism Fueling Antisemitism

PM Benjamin Netanyahu blames western leaders for fueling antisemitism after DC embassy shooting. Netanyahu accused UK’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron, and Canada’s Mark Carney of inciting antisemitism following the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, DC. The shooter, Elias Rodriguez, shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest and reportedly said he acted “for Gaza”. Victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot outside a Jewish museum. Netanyahu linked the attack to global criticism of Israel’s Gaza offensive, calling it “rampant incitement” and saying “blood libels against the Jewish state cost blood”. He said the leaders are “on the wrong side of humanity and history”. French officials called the accusation “outrageous” and reaffirmed their stance against antisemitism. Earlier, PM Starmer and President Macron condemned the attack and expressed their condolences.