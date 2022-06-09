Isolated parts of Gujarat to witness rainfall along with thunder, lightning in 5 days: IMD

Director of Ahmedabad India Meteorological Department (IMD) Manorama Mohanty on June 09 informed that Isolated parts of Gujarat to see rainfall along with thunder and lightning in 5 days. While talking to ANI, IMD director Manorama Mohanty said, “Isolated parts of Gujarat to see rainfall along with thunder and lightning in 5 days. Mostly to be seen in districts of South Gujarat only. Ahmedabad may see some rain. No change in temperature for 2 days but temperature to fall after that about 2 to 3 Degrees Celsius.”