Islamic scholar hails Centre’s decision to connect madrasas with mainstream education system
Jun 12, 2019, 09:20 PM IST
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani hailed the centre’s decision of connecting madrasas with mainstream education for the betterment of children studying in the Islamic seminaries.While speaking to ANI, Maulana Mahmood said, “We will always welcome such initiatives.” He said, with this decision Muslims will also be able to equally contribute to the development of the country.” “If this isn't just an announcement and will be turned into actions, it will be Sabka Saath- Sabka Vikas in true sense,” he added. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced that madrasas will be connected with mainstream education.