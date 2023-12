Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

“Scientific studies say that colder temperatures and drier air create an environment conducive to the stability and transmission of respiratory viruses, potentially contributing to the heightened impact of COVID-19 during the winter months.This helps them mutate. Aerosolised particles from a COVID-19 positive person’s cough lingers in the air longer, putting healthy people at risk.