Is Chief Minister a compressor? Akhilesh Yadav's dig at CM Yogi Adityanath

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'garmi' remark. At a press conference along with ally Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary in Bulandshahr, Akhilesh said that the language he uses doesn't suit the Chief Minister post.