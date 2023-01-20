Is air travel the riskiest mode of transport Here are the stats and they will surprise you

Unless you’ve avoided television, social media or news channels entirely over the past few years, it’s almost impossible to not keep track of the recent tragic airplane crashes. The Nepal plane crash is the latest in the long line of aviation disasters in the recent past. This is enough to make even seasoned travellers wonder if flying is getting steadily less safe. In other words, how safe is air travel really.