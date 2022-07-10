Iranian Envoy to India recommends all to attend Eid celebrations at Jama Masjid

Dr. Ali Chegeni, the Iranian ambassador to India, recommended everyone to attend an Eid ceremony at Jama Masjid at least once. While talking to ANI, Dr Chegeni said, “It was a chance for me to pray with my brothers here. I advise everyone to come here at least once to experience the Eid celebrations, even Friday namaz prayers are beautiful,” he said. He attended the namaz at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on July 10. Eid al-Adha is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.