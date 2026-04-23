Iran War Video Shows Masked Iranian Soldiers Board And Seize Two Vessels In Strait of Hormuz

Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'
Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'
BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket
From suicide drones to naval mines: Iran's five weapons keep Donald Trump trapped in war
David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'
Viral video: Aneet Padda makes her first appearance after grandfather demise, hides her face at Amritsar airport with Ahaan Panday
UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2026 Toppers' list: Shikha Verma, Kashish Verma among toppers, check full list here
Lawrence of Punjab: Docuseries on infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to get banned? Here's what we know
ICC praises Knight Riders' 'bold declaration' as preparations begin for cricket's Olympic return after 128 years
INDIA
Iran said its forces seized two container ships attempting to leave the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, in what marks its first such action since the US-Israel war on Tehran began in February. A purported video aired by Iranian state television in the early hours of Thursday appeared to show armed personnel boarding two container ships in the narrow waterway.