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Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

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Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film

Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

Kalki Koechlin why she stayed away from Anurag Kashyap after divorce

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocu

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Updated: Apr 23, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Iran War Video Shows Masked Iranian Soldiers Board And Seize Two Vessels In Strait of Hormuz

Iran said its forces seized two container ships attempting to leave the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, in what marks its first such action since the US-Israel war on Tehran began in February. A purported video aired by Iranian state television in the early hours of Thursday appeared to show armed personnel boarding two container ships in the narrow waterway.

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Iran said its forces seized two container ships attempting to leave the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, in what marks its first such action since the US-Israel war on Tehran began in February. A purported video aired by Iranian state television in the early hours of Thursday appeared to show armed personnel boarding two container ships in the narrow waterway.

Iran News
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Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
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