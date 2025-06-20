Iran Israel War Can No Longer Be Allowed To Israel Defence Minister On Ayatollah Khamenei

Israel issued a stark warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It said that, 'Khamenei cannot continue to exist' adding that Israel Defence Forces had been instructed to ensure the same. "A dictator like Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran and has made the destruction of Israel his mission, cannot continue to exist. The IDF has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.": Israel Katz, Israeli Defence Minister This came after Iran, in its retaliatory strikes, attacked a hospital in Israel... leaving nearly 40 injured. US President Trump however, had earlier made it clear that the US had no plans to kill Khamenei 'at least not for now'. #israeliranwar #israelirannews #israelvsiran #khamenei