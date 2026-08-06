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Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

Iran Israel War 16 Indian Vessels In Gulf As Iran Oman Near Shipping Deal

Amid escalating tensions in the West Asian conflict, Iran and Oman have announced a mutual understanding regarding the geographical parameters of a proposed shipping route through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, security risks remain high for international maritime trade, with OSINT tracking data confirming that at least 16 Indian-flagged vessels—including crude oil tankers, LPG carriers, and general cargo ships—continue to operate in and around the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Red Sea. The development comes as India faces significant exposure on both energy security and seafarer safety, following over 19 security incidents targeting India-linked merchant ships in the region since March. Under the proposed arrangement, Tehran could gain increased oversight of maritime traffic passing through the vital energy corridor.

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Amid escalating tensions in the West Asian conflict, Iran and Oman have announced a mutual understanding regarding the geographical parameters of a proposed shipping route through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. However, security risks remain high for international maritime trade, with OSINT tracking data confirming that at least 16 Indian-flagged vessels—including crude oil tankers, LPG carriers, and general cargo ships—continue to operate in and around the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Red Sea. The development comes as India faces significant exposure on both energy security and seafarer safety, following over 19 security incidents targeting India-linked merchant ships in the region since March. Under the proposed arrangement, Tehran could gain increased oversight of maritime traffic passing through the vital energy corridor.

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