IPL 2022 will be more exciting than before, says BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla

With just weeks away from the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla on March 07 said that this League will be more excited than any of its previous exciting. “The schedule of IPL starting from March 26 has been ready. The first match will be between Kolkata and Chennai. Two teams have been increased this time. This time there will be a total of 74 matches and this IPL will be even more exciting than before,” he said.