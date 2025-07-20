Iphone Fold Apple’s iPhone Fold Could Solve Samsung’s Biggest Foldable Problem | Samsung Z Fold 7

Iphone Fold: Apple’s iPhone Fold Could Solve Samsung’s Biggest Foldable Problem | Samsung Z Fold 7 Apple is finally preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market with a groundbreaking device set to challenge existing models! Get ready for an iPhone Fold with an expected crease-free display, a major leap forward from current foldable phones. Reports indicate that Samsung Display is supplying Apple with specialized panels designed to eliminate visible fold lines. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reveals Apple's foldable screen will feature a unique metal plate beneath the display, ensuring even stress distribution to prevent creases. This suggests Apple's custom design aims to surpass even Samsung's own foldable technology, despite sharing a supplier. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman hints at a high-quality hinge for a nearly invisible fold line. The foldable iPhone is expected to begin mass production in the second half of 2026. Key specifications may include a 7.8-inch inner screen, a 5.5-inch outer screen, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button (possibly ditching Face ID for space). With an expected thickness of 4.5mm open and 9-9.5mm closed, it aims for a slim profile for a first-gen foldable. If Apple delivers a truly crease-free device, this collaboration with Samsung Display could completely reshape the foldable phone market, setting a new industry standard.