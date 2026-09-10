iPhone 18 Price Why Apple iPhone 18 Range Is So Much Costlier In India Than US

iPhone 18 Price: Why Apple iPhone 18 Range Is So Much Costlier In India Than US? Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 in India, compared with $1,199 in the US — roughly ₹1.06 lakh at current exchange rates. That creates a gap of more than ₹50,000 before accounting for differences in local taxes. One major reason is taxation. Apple’s Indian prices include 18% GST, while the US advertised price is generally shown before state and local sales taxes, which vary depending on where the phone is purchased. Even after removing India's GST, however, the Indian price remains substantially higher than the US sticker price. Import duties, Apple's regional pricing structure, currency differences and other market-specific costs also contribute to the final price. India remains among the most expensive major markets for the new iPhone 18 Pro range.