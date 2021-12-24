Investigation underway on case of fake invoicing, fake credit in Kanpur: Vivek Johri

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom Chairman Vivek Johri on December 24 said that investigation underway in connection with fake invoicing and fake credit in Kanpur. While speaking to ANI, he said, “A case of fake invoicing and fake credit reported. Those involved were dispatching material without any invoice and e-way bills. 2-3 parties are involved in this. All the invoices we found were fake. Value of the item was suppressed. Some cash also recovered, counting is underway (in connection with the case of fake invoicing and fake credit, in Kanpur).”