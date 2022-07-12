Inundation forces people to move to shelter homes in Navsari, Gujarat

Amid the flood-like situation in several parts of Gujarat, parts of Navsari got inundated in the floodwater on July 12. The situation has created a panic and distress among the people as the water has also entered the residential areas. While speaking to ANI, Navsari Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Prakash Yadav said, “River Poorna is flowing above the danger mark. 1,700 people shifted to shelter homes in Navsari city. We appeal to the citizens to remain at their respective places.”