International Yoga Day2022: PM Modi leads 8th International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed yoga at the main event of the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga in the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people participated in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, officials of the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Karnataka, and other dignitaries performed yoga at the event. This year the theme for the celebration is ‘Yoga for humanity’. After taking part