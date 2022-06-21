International Yoga Day Yoga will help millions to create environment of global peace says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 extended greetings on the eighth International Day of Yoga and said that yoga brings peace to the society and it will help millions of people to create an environment of global peace. “Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us,” he said. “This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us and yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness,” he added.