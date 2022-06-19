Search icon
International Yoga Day will be celebrated at Attari-Wagah Border on June 21

International Yoga Day celebration will be celebrated on 21st June at Attari-Wagah Border, informed Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sanjay Gaur on June 19. While talking to ANI, he said, “International Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21st June at Attari-Wagah Border. The program will start at 6 am in presence of Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt. This has been organised by the Government of India at 75 iconic locations all across the country.”

